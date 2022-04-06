New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday met women legislators from Maharashtra and said that he had a good interaction with them.

"Had a good interaction with a group of women legislators from Maharashtra," the Defence Minister tweeted sharing a picture of the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Air Force Commanders' Conference (AFCC) at Air Headquarters in New Delhi.

After the conference, Rajnath Singh said that he discussed preparedness, upcoming challenges and the tasks ahead.

"Addressed the IAF Commanders Conference at Vayu Bhawan today and shared my thoughts on issues pertaining to preparedness, upcoming challenges and the tasks ahead. The issues discussed in the conference are significant, pertinent and forward-looking," the Defence Minister tweeted.

Rajnath Singh, as per an official statement from the Defence Ministry, stated that the topics being discussed in AFCC were relevant and contemporary in the-present context, and covered the entire canvas of issues/ challenges that are being faced by the nation. He brought out that he was happy to observe that the directions given by higher authorities were comprehensively being discussed in the conference and would be the guiding light for all future courses of action. He covered the challenges being faced on the Northern and Western borders and expressed his satisfaction with the way Indian Armed Forces have been able to respond to emerging situations. (ANI)

