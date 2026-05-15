India News | Rajnath Singh Reaches Andhra Pradesh's Puttaparthi for Launch of Major Aerospace, Defence Projects

Sri Sathya Sai (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday arrived in Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai district to attend the foundation stone laying and grounding ceremonies of several major aerospace and defence projects.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and state minister Nara Lokesh welcomed the Defence Minister at the airport.

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The projects include the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Integration and Flight Testing Centre, Naval Systems Facility, Defence Energetics, Ammunition Plants and Drone City.

Earlier in the day, Singh shared details of his visit in a post on X.

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"Today, 15th May, I shall be in Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh). I will attend the Foundation Stone Laying and Grounding Ceremonies of major aerospace and defence projects including Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft Integration & Flight Testing Centre, Naval Systems Facility, Defence Energetics, Ammunition Plants and Drone City. Looking forward," the Defence Minister posted.

https://x.com/rajnathsingh/status/2055129176395641190

The foundation stone will be laid for an Aircraft Integration & Flight Testing Centre of the Aeronautical Development Agency. This facility for aircraft integration, testing, validation and certification would accelerate the development of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme, an official release from Ministry of Defence said.

As per a release, the Defence Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a new state-of-the-art Naval Systems Manufacturing Facility of Bharat Dynamics Limited at T. Sirasapalli village in Anakapalli district. The complex would be set up to meet the growing requirements of advanced underwater weapon systems and naval combat systems.

In addition, grounding ceremonies will be held for the Defence Energetics Facility of Agneyastra Energetics Limited (Subsidiary of Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited); Ammunition & Electric Fuzes Plant of HFCL Limited at Madakasira, Sri Satya Sai District; and an array of projects for Drone City at Kurnool.

Various MoUs with the Government of Andhra Pradesh are also expected to be signed, a release added. (ANI)

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