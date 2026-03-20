New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that he will address a public gathering in Haldwani on March 21, over the completion of four years of present Uttarakhand government, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

"Tomorrow, 21st March, I shall be in Haldwani (Uttarakhand). Looking forward to address a public meeting on completion of four years of BJP Government in the State, since 2022 assembly elections," read the 'X' post from Rajnath Singh.

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In view of the Defence Minister's proposed visit and the event preparations, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami arrived in Haldwani on Friday. He held a meeting with officials at the Circuit House in Kathgodam to review the arrangements and issued necessary instructions.

During the meeting, Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat welcomed the Chief Minister and briefed him on the preparations. Thereafter, the Chief Minister visited the MB Inter College ground to conduct an on-site inspection and review the arrangements.

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Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials to ensure proper seating arrangements for the people attending the public meeting. He also emphasised adequate provisions for drinking water, cleanliness, and sanitation facilities to ensure that visitors do not face any inconvenience.

He further instructed that a route diversion plan should be prepared in advance and widely publicised to ensure smooth movement for both city residents and visitors. (ANI)

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