India News | Rajouri Forest Fires Rage Across Multiple Locations, Firefighting Operations Underway

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 30 (ANI): Forest fires have broken out at several locations across the Rajouri Forest Division in Jammu and Kashmir amid hot and dry weather conditions, prompting large-scale firefighting operations by multiple agencies.

Teams from the Forest Department, Forest Protection Force, Social Forestry Department, and other allied agencies have been deployed to the affected areas. Officials said continuous efforts are underway to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to dense forest regions.

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Authorities have also urged the public to avoid activities that could trigger forest fires and to promptly report any such incidents to concerned departments.

The fire, which has reportedly been raging for several days, has caused extensive damage to local flora and fauna.

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While speaking with ANI, Locals described the situation as "devastating", alleging significant destruction of trees and displacement of wildlife.

A local resident said the impact has been devastating for both forests and villagers.

"The forest is suffering immensely, and no trees are being spared. Many cattle belonging to villagers have been affected, and wild animals are entering residential areas," the resident said.

He added that locals initially attempted to control the fire before informing the Forest Department.

"The fire has been burning for about four to five days. It was very intense last night. We also tried to douse it before informing the Forest Department this morning," the resident said.

He further noted that "part of the fire came from Sony village behind us, and another part from this direction, leaving the central area completely charred," said the local.

Earlier on May 28, several forest fire incidents were reported across the Rajouri Forest Division amid an ongoing heatwave. The teams from the Forest Department, Forest Protection Force, Social Forestry Department, and local volunteers have been deployed in extensive firefighting operations to halt the advance of the blaze and prevent it from spreading into dense forest regions.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajouri, Naveed Iqbal, stated that the blaze has spread across multiple areas of the division.

"We have personally visited two locations; this is our third. Furthermore, reports have come in from one or two other locations where we have already deployed our teams. We hope to successfully control the fire and minimise the damage," Iqbal told ANI. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)