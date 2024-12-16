Rajouri/Jammu, Dec 16 (PTI) Two suspected narcotics smugglers were arrested and 5.50 kilogrammes of heroin seized from them near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Monday.

The seizure of the huge quantity of heroin, worth crores of rupees in the international market, from the Nowshera sector thwarted an attempt by the drug peddlers to smuggle the contraband from across the border, they said.

The accused -- Sajan Kumar (25) and Subash Chander (36) -- were arrested during a joint operation conducted by the Army and the police in the forward villages of Sher and Kaneti late on Sunday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) had recovered a Pakistani drone and nearly half-a-kilogramme of high-grade narcotics along the international border in the Arnia sector of Jammu on Saturday.

