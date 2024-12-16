Ustad Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla maestro, passed away on December 15, 2024, at the age of 73, leaving a void in the world of music. Known for his mastery of the tabla and his remarkable contributions to Indian classical music, Hussain’s career spanned decades, earning him countless accolades and cementing his place as one of the greatest tabla players of all time. Over the years, he not only mesmerised audiences with his performances across the world but also collaborated with renowned musicians from various genres, bridging cultures through his art. Ustad Zakir Hussain Dies at 73 in San Francisco Hospital; Riteish Deshmukh, Anupam Kher and Others Mourn the Loss of the Tabla Maestro.

Zakir Hussian’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief from fans, fellow musicians, and celebrities alike. Here’s a closer look at the key details of his journey.

Family

Zakir Hussain was the eldest son of the legendary tabla player Ustad Alla Rakha, and he followed in his father’s footsteps to become a global name. A child prodigy, Hussain began his professional career at the age of 12.

Young Zakir Hussain With His Father-Guru Ustad Alla Rakha

He married Antonia Minnecola, an Italian-American Kathak dancer and teacher. They met in the late ’70s in California when Antonia was training in dance. They have two daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi.

Zakir Hussain With His Wife Antonia Minnecola

Career

Throughout his six-decade career, Zakir Hussain worked with numerous esteemed international and Indian artists. He composed soundtracks for notable films such as In Custody and The Mystic Masseur, and played tabla on the soundtracks of films like Apocalypse Now and Little Buddha by Francis Coppola and Bernardo Bertolucci, respectively. He also composed, performed and acted as music advisor for the Malayalam film Vanaprastham. He also composed three concertos, with his third, the first-ever tabla concerto for tabla and orchestra, premiered in India in 2015. Hussain’s contributions earned him several honorary doctorates and, in 2019, he became a Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellow, a prestigious lifetime distinction granted to only 40 artists at a time. Ustad Zakir Hussain’s Iconic ‘Wah Taj’ Ad Resurfaces Online; Netizens Relive the Memorable Commercial Following the Tabla Maestro’s Passing at 73.

Zakir Hussain & Pandit Shivkumar Sharma

A highly decorated artiste, Zakir Hussain was awarded the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023. In 2024, he became the first musician from India to win three Grammys in a single year, including Best Global Music Album, Best Global Music Performance and Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.

Zakir Hussain At The 2024 Grammys

Health Issues & Death

Zakir Hussain, who was in the ICU, had been receiving treatment for heart-related issues at a San Francisco hospital, according to his friend and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia. The 73-year-old had been facing blood pressure issues, revealed his manager Nirmala Bachani. Despite undergoing treatment, the tabla maestro passed away on December 15 due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Ustad Zakir Hussain, Grammy-Winning Tabla Maestro, Dies in San Francisco at 73.

The Legend - Zakir Hussain Allaraka Qureshi

Though Ustad Zakir Hussain is no longer with us, his extraordinary legacy will live on through his music, continuing to inspire generations of artists and fans around the world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2024 09:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).