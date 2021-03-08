New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 11 am on Monday following sloganeering by Congress MPs demanding a discussion over the rise in fuel prices.

"Petrol and diesel prices are nearly Rs 100 per litre and Rs 80 per litre respectively. Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices have also gone up. Rs 21 lakh crores have been collected by putting excise duty/cess, because of this entire country including farmers are suffering," Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said.

After slogans were raised, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu said: "I don't want to take any drastic action on the first day."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the rise in fuel prices.

The second phase of the Budget session of Parliament commenced today with reconvening of Rajya Sabha in the first half of the day.

The second part of the Budget session of Parliament commenced from today with all COVID-19 precautionary measures in place.

The Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm while Lok Sabha will function between 4 pm to 10 pm. The second part of the session will conclude April 8, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had informed. (ANI)

