New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday following ruckus over Manipur violence as joint opposition sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the issue in the House as well as a detailed discussion by suspending other listed business even as the government expressed its willingness to discuss the matter.

Soon after the Rajya Sabha assembled at 12 noon following the first adjournment after paying tributes to sitting and former members who passed away in the inter-session period, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he had received 12 notices under Rule 176 for short duration discussion with majority among them seeking discussion on Manipur violence and that it should be considered.

The Chairman said he received three notices for discussion on train accident in Odisha and rail safety and one on unemployment and the remaining on Manipur violence.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said that the government is willing to hold discussion on Manipur situation.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge referred to Goyal’s remarks about the government’s willingness to discuss the issue and said opposition members have also given notices.

He also mentioned that Opposition members had given notices under Rule 267 for discussion on Manipur and have sought suspension of other business listed for the day.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien also said that the opposition members have given notices under Rule 267 for discussion on Manipur.

He said that Prime Minister Modi should speak on the House on the situation in Manipur.

The Chairman mentioned that the government is ready to hold discussion but the Opposition members kept insisting on their demand seeking Prime Minister Modi’s statement on ethnic violence in Manipur as well as full-day discussion on the matter.

As the din continued, the Chairman adjourned the House till 2 pm. The monsoon session of Parliament began on Thursday and will continue till August 11. (ANI)

