New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 PM on Monday after opposition MPs resorted to sloganeering and disrupted proceedings in the House during Zero Hour.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh repeatedly called for order, urging MPs to allow the House to function. "Please let the House function. This is Zero Hour," he appealed.

Similarly, the Lok Sabha was also adjourned till 12 pm by Speaker Om Birla after Opposition MPs held a protest near the well of the House.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing allegations of 'vote theft,' opposition parties are likely to bring an impeachment motion in the monsoon session of Parliament against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, sources said.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain also spoke on the matter and said that the party is ready to use all democratic tools, including an impeachment motion if needed, though no formal discussions have been held so far.

"If there is a need, we will use all the weapons of democracy under the rules. We have not had any discussions (about impeachment) as of now, but if needed, we can do anything," Hussain told ANI.

A day earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar refuted all the recent "vote theft" claims made by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the Election Commission of India (ECI) while addressing a press conference in the national capital.

He termed allegations of bias by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabhas an "insult" to the Constitution of India. CEC also asked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to either furnish a signed affidavit or apologise to the nation for his remarks.

"An affidavit will have to be given or an apology should be made to the country. Teesra koi vikalp nahi (There is no third option.) If the affidavit is not received within seven days, it means that all these allegations are baseless." CEC Gyanesh Kumar said while addressing mediapersons.

Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, hit back at the CEC Gyanesh Kumar alleging that the ECI is asking for an affidavit from him but doesn't from BJP MP Anurag Thakur when he makes the same allegations."

"The Election Commission asks for an affidavit from me. But when Anurag Thakur says the same thing that I am saying, it does not ask for an affidavit from him," Rahul Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, today, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju called on Congress and other opposition parties to refrain from creating disruptions in Parliament over issues related to the Election Commission. (ANI)

