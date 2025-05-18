New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Sunday represented India at a ceremony marking the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV in Vatican City.

The Indian delegation had an audience with the Pope after the ceremony, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Harivansh led India's official delegation to the solemn ceremony of inauguration of the Pontificate of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV in Vatican City on May 18," the MEA said.

Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland, Yanthungo Patton, accompanied Harivansh at the ceremony, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier on X greeted Pope Leo XIV on his election as the supreme pontiff.

