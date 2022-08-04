New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu was delighted over the return of normalcy in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The Upper House of the Parliament functioned for the full sitting free of any disruptions and forced adjournments which marked the previous 12 sittings of the current monsoon session on Wednesday.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: 16-Year-Old Held in Raipur for Killing Younger Brother Over Money Dispute.

The Congress Members, however, staged a walkout during the end of the sitting raising an issue not connected with the business in progress, when Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur was replying to the marathon debate on the National Anti-Doping Bill.

For the first time, Zero Hour was taken up with 17 Members raising issues of public importance on Wednesday.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians' Kumar Kartikeya Meets His Family After 9 Years, Says 'Unable To Express My Feelings'.

Chairman Naidu could not conceal his delight over the return of normalcy in the House and said it in so many words during his meeting with senior officials after the Zero Hour today. He said it was like a refreshing breeze.

Earlier, Naidu noted in the House that Zero Hour could not be taken up so far due to which the Members had lost the opportunity of raising over 180 issues of public importance.

The issues raised during the Zero Hour today related to supporting education of girl students, docking of a Chinese spy submarine at the Sri Lankan Port, exclusion of children from PM-Poshan Scheme due to mandatory linkage of Aadhar, irregularities in the construction of Gaushalas under MNREGA in Madhya Pradesh, high cost of cancer treatment, attacks on Gurudwaras and Sikhs in Afghanistan.

Sports legend PT Usha made her maiden speech in the House while speaking on the National Anti-Doping Bill which was discussed for about six hours.

The productivity of the Rajya Sabha during the first week of this session has been 27 per cent which further fell to 17 per cent during the second week. (ANI).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)