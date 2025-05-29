Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): Ahead of the much-anticipated Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Darbar in Ayodhya, sculptor Satyanarayan shared insights into the intricate preparations for the sacred idols.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "The Ram Darbar is of 4.5 ft. All the other sculptures are built according to that...It has idols of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, the sun god, Goddess Durga, Lord Hanuman, Saptrishi, Shatrughan, Bharat, annapurana and many others. The idols of Ram and Sita are made from one stone, while the other idols are made of another stone.."

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of idols in Ram Darbar in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is set for June 5. The ceremony is set to be a historic event, symbolising divine reverence and cultural heritage.

Earlier, Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Construction Committee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, stated that prayers and devotional programs of all idols will begin from June 3 and conclude on June 5.

He added that by September-October, the remaining construction work on the Ram Mandir will also be finalised.

"Preparations are complete, including essential works like waterproofing and repellency, which will continue as needed. However, the core construction of the main temple will be finalised, marking a historic milestone. The remaining construction within the temple premises is on track for completion by September-October, per the planned schedule. Key elements like the Parakota and the Peshavatar Temple are nearing completion. The Sapt Mandir, housing seven pavilions and statues of sages, is already finished. Additionally, the Pushkarni water reservoir at the centre has been completed. By the end of 2025, all construction projects initiated in 2020 are expected to be fully realised," he said.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet, its width is 250 feet, and its height is 161 feet. 392 pillars and 44 doors support it.

The temple's pillars and walls showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

Lakhs of devotees have been flocking to Ayodhya since the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla. Daily visitors to the Hanumangarhi Ram Temple have also been increasing rapidly. (ANI)

