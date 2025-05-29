Idukki, May 29: A 14-year-old boy who went missing from his school in Kochi’s Elamakkara area on Tuesday was found safe in Thodupuzha, Idukki district, the following day, police confirmed. The teen reportedly left school on his own, inspired by YouTube reels that showcased Thodupuzha’s scenic beauty and content from a local YouTuber he admired.

According to police, the boy boarded a bus and arrived in Thodupuzha by Tuesday evening. He was later found in the company of a local man, Shashikumar, who claimed to be a palmist. Shashikumar was taken into custody and handed over to Elamakkara police along with the boy. Reel Addiction Ends Marriage in Bhopal: Woman Married for 12 Years Agrees for Divorce With Mutual Consent From Husband After He Asks Her To Stop Making Instagram Reels.

“During preliminary questioning, the boy said he travelled alone to explore the town after watching several reels,” a senior Thodupuzha police official said. Police are waiting for a detailed statement from the child to understand the full sequence of events. Reels Rivalry Turns Ugly: 2 Girls Abuse, Pull Each Other’s Hair in Public Over Making Instagram Reels With Boyfriends in Bareilly, Police Respond As Video Goes Viral.

Shashikumar reportedly told police that he didn’t inform the authorities because the boy had asked him not to. However, officers expressed doubts about the credibility of his claim.

No formal case has been registered at the Thodupuzha station as of now. The Elamakkara police had earlier registered a missing persons complaint after the boy’s family reported him missing. Authorities said further legal action, if any, against Shashikumar will be determined after they finish recording the boy’s full account.

