Ayodhya (UP), Oct 31 (PTI) The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has ordered 100 quintals of rice (whole grain) that will be used in "Akshat Puja" and then distributed among the worshippers of Lord Ram across the country.

Along with this, one quintal of ground turmeric and desi ghee has also been ordered that will be, according to rituals, mixed with the rice. After colouring the "Akshat" (rice), it will be kept in a brass "kalash", which will be placed before the court of Lord Ram during the puja on November 5. The rice will then be distributed through the Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP) organisational arrangements.

Also Read | Palestine Flags Waved During Pakistan vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023 Match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict, Four Detained.

More than two crore leaflets have been printed in the regional languages of different states. These leaflets will be sent to every household in the country along with the "Akshat".

Trust secretary Champat Rai on Tuesday said VHP representatives from all the states have been called to Ayodhya on November 5.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Bengaluru: Lady Doctor Attacked by Kannada Superstar Darshan's Pet Dogs, Complain Lodged (Watch Video).

Each representative will be given five kg of rice. They will worship it in their own temples and give it to the representatives of the districts. Subsequently, it will be sent to people in the blocks, tehsils and villages, Rai said.

He also said the "Pujit Akshat" (worshipped rice) will be distributed in five lakh villages of the country from January 1 to 15.

An appeal will also be made to celebrate the festival at monasteries and temples in different areas. Activists from 50 centres across the country will deliver the worshipped rice to the different centres.

Meanwhile, the devotees of Lord Ram from across the country will be able to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple through a live feed. The temple trust has made arrangements to install television screens at temples in every village and towns.

Trust members said this will help ease the footfall pressure in Ayodhya. Arrangements have been made for devotees across the country to perform bhajan-kirtan at temples in their respective villages.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)