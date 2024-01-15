Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): With the country counting down to the grand 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the new statue of Ram Lalla sculpted by Karnataka sculptor Arun Yogiraj has been selected for installation at Ram Temple.

"The Murti sculpted on Krishna Shila, by renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj, has been selected as Shri Vigraha of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar," Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra announced on X.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is the trust entrusted with the construction and management of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Earlier today, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai on Monday announced that the idol of lord Ram will be placed at its position at the 'Garbh Griha' of the temple on January 18 and Pran Pratishtha will take place at 12.20 pm on January 22.

Addressing a press conference, Rai said that the muhurat (auspicious timing) was decided by Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid of Varanasi.

"The religious rituals will begin from Jan 16 and will continue till Jan 21. On Jan 22, 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will take place. The idol for which 'Pran Pratishtha' will be done is expected to be around 150-200kgs. On 18th January, the idol will be placed at its position in the 'Garbh Griha' of the temple," he added.

General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said that the Pran Prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 pm on January 22.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.

The formal procedures of pre-Praan Pratishtha sacraments will start on January 16 and continue till January 21.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. (ANI)

