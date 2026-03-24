Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): An atmosphere of enthusiasm prevails in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Navami, with elaborate preparations underway at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple for the much-awaited 'Surya Tilak' ceremony of Ram Lalla.

The Surya Tilak will take place in the sanctum sanctorum at exactly 12:00 PM on Ram Navami, when a beam of sunlight will fall on the forehead of the deity for approximately four minutes, creating a divine and historic spectacle. Devotees from across the country and abroad are eagerly awaiting the moment.

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Engineers have been working on the arrangements for the celestial alignment, and two to three trial runs of the Surya Tilak are scheduled to be conducted ahead of the festival to ensure precision.

An invited member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Gopal Rao, said that the Chaitra Ram Navami fair has already commenced in Ayodhya, with a steady surge in footfall over the past four days. "More than one lakh devotees are arriving daily for darshan," he said.

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He further stated that the Surya Tilak will coincide with the noon aarti. "At 12:00 PM, the Sun will offer a symbolic tilak to Lord Ram, who was born in the Solar dynasty. The rays will remain on the forehead for four minutes," he said.

Given the expected rush, arrangements have been made to install television screens at multiple locations to facilitate viewing of the ceremony, as not all devotees will be able to witness the event from inside the temple premises.

The temple will remain open for darshan from early morning till late at night to accommodate the large influx of pilgrims. Prasad distribution has also been arranged.

Authorities have ensured comprehensive arrangements, including drinking water, shaded areas, and facilities for storing belongings. The preparations for the Surya Tilak have been ongoing for nearly a month, and rehearsals are being conducted to ensure a smooth execution.

Officials noted that the Surya Tilak follows a 19-year cycle, with preparations undertaken annually to align the sunlight precisely for the occasion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)