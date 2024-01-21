Kolkata, Jan 21 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday appealed to the people of the state to ensure that the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya becomes a joyous and harmonious occasion, characterized by peace and unity.

He also urged people to be tolerant and not pay heed to any disinformation.

In an official communication from the Raj Bhavan, Bose said, "On 22nd January 2024, the nation will stand witness to signature events that are intricately linked to its ethos. Seminal events shall also take place in West Bengal. On this special day when we redefine the essence of our nationhood through strong linkages to its great heritage and culture, let us resolve once again to share the glory and greatness of our Motherland."

"I appeal to my brothers and sisters of Bengal to make the occasion one of sweetness and light through peace and harmony. Friends, I urge upon everyone to be tolerant and do not fall prey to disinformation. The law is on your side. It is time people rise in unison to promote social integration," the governor added.

Incidentally, the city is scheduled to witness over 35 rallies including Trinamool Congress' 'Sampriti Rally' on Monday.

