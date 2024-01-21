Ayodhya, Jan 21 (PTI) Rich fragrance-bearing flowers brought from Chennai will be used for decorating the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Sunday night, an official said.

Sanjay Dhawalikar, head of the floral decoration team, also said that over 3,000 kgs of flowers of more than 20 varieties have been used for decoration of the grand structure ahead of the consecration ceremony on January 22.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' at the Ram temple will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other dignitaries.

Over 7,000 guests are slated to attend the mega ceremony in the temple town which has been decked up and many buildings illuminated to add to the aura of the holy city.

"About 85-90 per cent work on decoration of the temple complex has been completed. Over 3,000 kgs of various varieties of flowers brought from different parts of India, have been used for it," Dhawalikar told PTI here.

The flowers include chrysanthemum, gerbera, orchid, and exotic ones like anthurium and lilium, he said.

These flowers, each variety of different colours, have been brought from Chennai, Bangaluru, Pune, Lucknow and Delhi, Dhawalikar said.

The entire temple town is in the grip of religious fervour or as the locals say, "Ayodhya Ram maye ho rahi hai".

"When guests will enter the temple complex, not only will they be welcomed by the architectural and visual brilliance of the temple, and its aesthetic decoration, but even their smelling senses will be greeted," Dhawalikar said.

Asked what kind of flowers will be used for decoration of sanctum sanctorum of the newly built Ram temple, he said flowers bearing rich scent and fragrance brought from Chennai will be used for decoration of the 'garbh griha' and the new idol of Ram Lalla.

Flowers such as roses, chameli will be used for decoration of the sanctum sanctorum which will be done on Sunday night, Dhawalikar added.

The decoration began on January 18 and about 200 workers are on the job, he said.

Images of the floral decoration were shared by the temple trust on Saturday night.

The temple has also been decked up with a series of special lights with design of a 'diya'.

"These flowers are special and also due to winter, can last longer. So they will remain fresh on the day of the consecration ceremony," Dhawalikar added.

Separate teams were made for floral decoration and illumination work and they are all working in tandem under the guidance of the trust officials.

"Inside the garbh griha, the traditional diya will be used," a source said, adding, the soft illumination on the inner side of the temple will highlight the architectural elements while the outer illumination will get turned on only after evening.

The new 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla, carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Thursday afternoon.

