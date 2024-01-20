Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22, one of the world's most expensive Ramayana has reached the Ayodhya and is worth one lakh and sixty-five thousand rupees.

Manoj Sati, a bookseller who reached Ayodhya with the Ramayana to attend the Ram Temple event, told ANI, "We have reached here with our beautiful Ramayana here in the tent city of Ayodhya. It has so many qualities and is the world's most expensive Ramayana."

Also Read | HC on Religious Conversion: Person Undergoing Conversion for Marriage Must Be Fully Informed of Legal Consequences, Says Delhi High Court.

"You can say the most beautiful Ramayana is in Ayodhya. Its worth is Rs 1.65 lakh," he added.

"The design of the outer box, the paper, and everything that makes it...It has a three-floor box, like the Ram Mandir being built with three floors. So it has also been designed similarly. There is a stand on the top floor to read the book," he added.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Dons Hanuman Mask, Visits Sri Auniati Satra in Assam (Watch Video).

He said that American walnut wood has been used for the box. "The cover of the book is imported material. The ink for the book has been imported from Japan. It is an organic ink."

The paper for the book has been made in France, he said. "It is an acid-free paper. It is patented paper. The paper will be used only in this book. It is not available in the market anywhere." Sati added.

"The book can last for 400 years. Its beautiful book case is also made. So it can remain safe. The book can be read over by four generations," he added.

The motive behind the "beautiful and attractive" design is that "you will see a different design on each page. One gets to see something new on every page."

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' while a team of priests, led by Lakshmikant Dixit, will lead the main rituals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)