Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): Ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, the devotees of Banke Bihari Temple on Sunday handed over a silver conch, a flute and several ornaments to Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Lord Ram Lalla, to dedicate them to Lord Ram for the January 22 Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the ceremonial installation of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Earlier, on Friday, PM Modi announced a special 11-day 'anushthan' (ritual) ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the pran prathistha of Ram Lalla on January 22.

There will be Amrit Mahotsav in Ayodhya from January 14 to January 22.

Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

Swami Vigyananand, founder and global chairman of the World Hindu Foundation, said on Sunday that around 100 heads from 55 countries, including ambassadors and MPs, have been invited to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22nd.

"Around 100 heads from 55 countries, including ambassadors and MPs, will witness Ram Lala Pran Pratishtha. We have invited the Korean Queen as well, who claims to be Prabhu Sri Ram Vansaj," Swami Vigyananand said while speaking to ANI. (ANI)

