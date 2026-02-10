Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi has officially cleared the air regarding his rumoured involvement in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming magnum opus, Ramayana. Despite intense social media speculation suggesting he had been cast in a pivotal role alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, the actor confirmed he is not part of the project. ‘Ramayana’: Vikrant Massey Slams Media Portal for Claiming Raghav Juyal Replaced Him in Upcoming Mythological Film in Now-Deleted Post.

The film, which is one of the most anticipated Indian productions of 2026, has seen a whirlwind of casting reports over the last few months. Sethupathi’s name was the latest to be linked to the high-budget mythological trilogy, specifically for the role of Vibhishan, the righteous brother of the antagonist Ravana.

Is Vijay Sethupathi Playing Vibhishan in ‘Ramayana’?

In a recent clarification, Vijay Sethupathi flatly denied the reports. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the actor expressed surprise over the viral news that had claimed he was already in discussions with the filmmakers. "No, sir. I am no part of this project. No clue where this is coming from," Sethupathi stated in the report.

This statement effectively puts an end to the rumours that the Maharaja star would be joining the ensemble cast. Earlier reports had suggested that director Nitesh Tiwari was keen on Sethupathi for his ability to bring gravitas to complex characters, but the actor’s firm denial indicates that no such collaboration is currently on the cards.

‘Ramayana’ Casting Speculations

Sethupathi is not the first actor to address unverified casting news surrounding the film. Recently, Vikrant Massey also took to social media to dismiss reports that he was set to play Meghanad, calling the misinformation "appalling" before wishing the team well.

The production has remained remarkably tight-lipped about the official supporting cast, leading to frequent industry whispers. While rumours continue to swirl about various South Indian and Bollywood stars joining the project, the makers have yet to release an official comprehensive cast list.

More About ‘Ramayana’

Ramayana, produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, is being mounted on an unprecedented scale. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Other confirmed or widely reported cast members include Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. Did Ranbir Kapoor LIE About Quitting Non-Veg Food for His Upcoming Mythological Film ‘Ramayana’? Netizens REACT to Viral Video From ‘Dining With the Kapoors’ – WATCH.

The ambitious project will be released in two parts, with Ramayana Part 1 slated to hit the big screens in Diwali 2026 and Ramayana Part 2 in 2027.

