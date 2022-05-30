Bengaluru, May 30 (PTI) The High Court of Karnataka has adjourned to June 27 the hearing of a petition challenging the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi video leak extortion case.

After the sexual assault case against Jarkiholi, the former minister filed a counter- complaint against the alleged victim and others alleging extortion. He had claimed a fake CD was made to blackmail him.

The alleged victim in the issue had filed the petition before the High Court challenging the SIT probe based on Jarkiholi's complaint. On Monday, time was sought for her advocate Indira Jaisingh to present arguments in the case before the High Court.

Two other accused in the complaint by Jarkiholi - namely Naresh Gowda and Shravan - have obtained bail in the case. The SIT had filed a 'B' Report in the case, citing lack of evidence. The Supreme Court had directed the High Court to ascertain the validity of the SIT's decision. The apex court had also directed that till the High Court decided on the validity of the SIT's 'B' Report, no action based on it would be taken. An explicit video purportedly involving Jarkiholi and the alleged victim was telecast on news channels in February 2021, leading to his resignation as minister.

