Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 16 (ANI): Tension erupted at Rameshwaram fishing port on Thursday after local fishermen captured a mechanised fishing boat from Karaikal, Puducherry late on Thursday night near the Dhanushkodi coast.

Fishermen alleged that mechanised boats operating from Karaikal are fishing close to the coast instead of in deep-sea areas. They claim that these boats are catching large quantities of fish, severely affecting the livelihoods of country boat and motorboat fishermen in the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | Falgun Binnendijk in India: Know Why Dutch Mayor Has Returned to Maharashtra’s Nagpur.

In addition to depleting marine resources, the Karaikal-based fishermen are reportedly using deep-sea fishing nets in Sri Lankan waters. This has resulted in damage to fishing gear, including nets belonging to Sri Lankan fishermen.

Following complaints from Sri Lankan fishermen, the Sri Lankan government has been seizing Indian fishing boats through the Sri Lankan Navy. Rameswaram fishermen have been the worst affected by these seizures.

Also Read | Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026 Results: Vote Counting Begins for High-Stakes Civic Polls; All Eyes on Mumbai.

Despite repeated complaints from Tamil Nadu fishermen, Karaikal fishermen allegedly continue such fishing practices, further threatening the livelihoods of coastal communities.

Amid this situation, Rameswaram fishermen intercepted a Karaikal fishing boat that was fishing near the Dhanushkodi coast late last night. The seized boat was later brought and parked at the Rameswaram Fishing Port.

The fishermen from the southern districts demanded a permanent solution to the issue, stating that their livelihoods remain under serious threat due to repeated violations by Karaikal fishermen. They subsequently handed over the seized boat, along with the 14 Karaikal fishermen onboard to the Rameswaram Fisheries Department authorities.

Meanwhile, in December last year, three Indian fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy. The fishermen went fishing in a boat with the registration number IND-TN-11-MM-96 belonging to A Joseph, a member of Mandapam, from the northern coast of Mandapam. While they were fishing near Neduntheevu in the Palk Strait, the Sri Lankan Navy arrived in the area and, claiming that they had crossed the border, arrested the three fishermen and confiscated their boat. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)