Mumbai, January 16: In a poignant quest spanning four decades and thousands of miles, Falgun Binnendijk, the Mayor of Heemstede in the Netherlands, has returned to his birthplace in Maharashtra to trace his biological roots. Abandoned as a three-day-old infant in 1985, Binnendijk’s visit to Nagpur this week marks his latest emotional attempt to find the mother who left him at a local shelter, a journey he describes as "completing an unfinished chapter" of an otherwise successful life.

Falgun Binnendijk's Journey From a Nagpur Shelter to Dutch Politics

The story began on February 10, 1985, when Binnendijk was born to a 21-year-old unmarried mother in Nagpur. Due to the social stigma surrounding unwed mothers at the time, he was surrendered three days later to the Matru Sewa Sangh (MSS), an institution providing refuge for women and abandoned children.

He remained at the shelter for a month, where a nurse named him "Falgun" after the Hindu calendar month of his birth. Shortly after, he was adopted by a Dutch couple visiting Mumbai and taken to the Netherlands. Raised in a supportive environment, Binnendijk rose through the ranks of Dutch public service, eventually being elected Mayor of Heemstede, a prosperous town near Amsterdam.

The 'Karna and Kunti' Connection

Binnendijk’s search for his identity was rekindled by his fascination with Indian heritage, particularly the Mahabharata. He has frequently drawn parallels between his own life and the story of Karna, the warrior prince abandoned at birth by his mother, Kunti. "Every Karna deserves and must have the right to meet his Kunti," Binnendijk told reporters during his visit. He emphasised that his search is not driven by anger or a desire for compensation, but by a need to provide closure for his biological mother. "I believe she may be living in guilt. I just want to tell her that I am okay, I have a beautiful life, and her child grew up loved."

Breakthroughs in the Search

Accompanying Binnendijk on this trip are his wife and four children, to whom he has given both Dutch and Indian names. During his recent visit to Nagpur in December 2025 and January 2026, he achieved a significant emotional milestone by meeting the retired nurse who had originally named him. While official records from 1985 remain sparse, local officials, including Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari, have assisted Binnendijk in accessing archives. The search has successfully retrieved his mother’s name, though her current whereabouts and address remain unknown.

A Legacy of Two Cultures

Despite the challenges, Binnendijk remains undeterred. He has integrated his Indian heritage into his Dutch life, naming his daughter after his biological mother as a tribute to the woman he has never met. He plans to return to India annually until he finds the answers he seeks. For the residents of Nagpur, the Mayor's visit has become a symbol of the enduring bond between an individual and their place of origin, highlighting the human side of international adoption and the complexities of the "Right to Know" one's origins.

Who Is Falgun Binnendijk?

Falgun Binnendijk is a prominent Dutch politician and public administrator currently serving as the Mayor of Heemstede, a municipality in the North Holland province of the Netherlands. His LinkedIn profile reflects a career dedicated to public service, governance, and community development. While his LinkedIn primarily focuses on his Dutch administrative achievements, he also uses his platform to share his unique personal history. He openly identifies as an Indian-born Dutch citizen, often sharing his story of being adopted from a Nagpur orphanage to highlight themes of diversity, international adoption, and the "global citizen" identity in modern politics.

