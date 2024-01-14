Panaji (Goa) [India], January 14 (ANI): Health Minister of Goa, Vishwajit Rane joined the Swachh Teerth cleanliness campaign in Goa on Sunday and took a pledge to take 15,000 devotees of Lord Ram for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

According to an official press release, "Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane actively participated in the Swachh Teerth cleanliness campaign on Sunday after arriving at the Hanuman Temple in his assembly constituency Valpoi Sattari. He roamed around the assembly constituency barefoot and distributed flags and shawls of Lord Shri Ram to the people of the area to celebrate Ram Utsav with devotion and took the blessings of the elders."

"Minister Rane also pledged to personally take 15 thousand Ram devotees of his Assembly constituency to Ayodhya for the darshan of Lord Shri Ram to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya," said the release.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) initiated a cleanliness campaign as a component of the Swachchata Abhiyan at various religious sites. This initiative will continue until January 22, coinciding with the upcoming Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a cleanliness drive at Kainchi Dham in Nainital as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s campaign at religious places ahead of the Ayodhya's Ram temple inauguration.

Similar cleanliness drives were organised in other parts of the country ahead of the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' event at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Under the leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda, the BJP conducted a cleanliness campaign in Delhi on Sunday as part of the Swachchata Abhiyan campaign.

BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla while addressing a press conference in the national capital on Saturday said, "With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concept of 'Ayodhya mai Virajege Shri Ram, Swach honge sabhi mandir aur Dhaam', (Ram is coming to Ayodhya, all temples and places of worship will be cleaned) his (PM Modi) dedication to cleanliness is known to all."

"As per the instructions of JP Nadda, the cleanliness campaign will commence on January 14 and will conclude on January 22. Under this, a special cleanliness campaign will be run on all the temple premises in which party ministers and workers themselves will motivate the public by cleaning the temples. Everyone will devote an average of 2-3 hours every day to cleanliness," he said.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also cleaned the premises of the Kalaram Temple in Maharashtra's Nashik on 12 January.He appealed to the people to carry out Swachhata activities (cleanliness drives) at temples across the country ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. (ANI)

