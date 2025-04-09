Puducherry, Mar 9 (PTI) Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy and former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy condoled the death of veteran Congress leader Kumari Ananthan on Wednesday.

In his condolence message, Rangasamy praised Ananthan as a 'Champion of Tamil language' who had contributed a lot to the promotion of Tamil language, culture and welfare of Tamils. The veteran leader was a great patriot who always championed the rights of Tamil`. His death is a huge loss to the Tamil community, the Chief Minister added.

Also Read | Pune Cylinder Blast: Man, Son Killed After Gas Cylinder Explodes Inside House in Maharashtra.

He conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family and those who could not bear the loss of the 'relentless fighter of Tamil language'.

Meanwhile, former CM and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy in his condolence message praised Kumari Ananathan as a ‘Tyagi' (selfless) and someone who had close association with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the Congress icon K Kamaraj.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 09, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

He had contributed a lot to the promotion of the Tamil language, Narayanasamy said and recalled his close association with Ananthan on several occasions.

Veteran Congress leader and noted Tamil orator Kumari Ananthan, 92, who fought for and succeeded in addressing the Parliament in the Tamil language died around 12.15 AM on Wednesday. He is survived by a son and four daughters, including senior BJP leader and former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararajan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)