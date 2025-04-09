Mumbai, April 09: Are you also looking for the Bodoland Lottery Result today, Wednesday, April 09, 2025? The Bodoland Lottery Department will declare the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) online shortly for all draws held today. Operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Bodoland Lottery is a popular lottery game in Assam. The Bodoland Lottery Result is declared thrice daily at 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM on the official website, bodolotteries.com.

Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF for Wednesday, April 9, along with the winners' list and ticket numbers. The PDF file contains all the winning ticket numbers from today’s lucky draws, which can be accessed without dealing with ad-heavy websites. Besides Assam, popular lotteries played in Bodoland include Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi. The Bodoland Lottery results are published in a structured format to help players verify their tickets with ease. Scroll below to learn where to check the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF and how to view the full winners’ list. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 09, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

To check today's Bodoland Lottery Result, simply visit the official website bodolotteries.com, where the results will be available at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. This website is the sole platform for the most accurate and up-to-date information, with the winners' list and ticket numbers made available as downloadable PDFs. Click here to ensure you don't miss out on today's exciting draw results. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 09 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

In India, lotteries are legally permitted in at least 13 states, including Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Punjab, among others. Each state operates its own government-run lotteries with daily or weekly draws that attract thousands of participants hoping to win big. Despite the excitement and entertainment they offer, lotteries remain a form of gambling, and not all Indian states allow them. LatestLY advises participants to approach these games with caution, play responsibly, and always stay within their means.

