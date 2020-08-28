Kota, Aug 28 (PTI) A 26-year-old man, who was accused of raping a minor, allegedly hanged himself in jail in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said on Friday.

Golu Kushwah allegedly used a towel to hang himself from a window in the jail toilet on Thursday evening, said jailor Mohammad Arif Khan.

Kushwah was immediately rushed to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Khan said.

The police suspect that the inmate may have ended his life as he had lost hope of getting bail.

Kushwah was in judicial custody since July 15 this year. He was booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Khan said.

The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem on Friday morning and there will be a magisterial inquiry into the cause of death.

