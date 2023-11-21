Kaushambi (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) A 20-year-old rape survivor was hacked to death allegedly by the accused, who was out on bail, and his three brothers after she refused to withdraw her complaint, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Derha in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, the official said, adding that the four siblings are absconding and police are conducting raids at their possible hideouts to nab them.

SHO of Mahewa Ghat police station Rajnikant Rajput said that in May 2022, a rape case was registered against Pawan Nishad on the basis of the complaint lodged against him by the victim and he was sent to jail.

Pawan's brother Ashok Nishad pressured the woman and her family members to "reach an agreement". A few days ago, When Pawan came out of jail on bail, he also pressed the woman to withdraw the case, the police said.

As the woman refused, Pawan Nishad, Ashok Nishad and their two brothers attacked the woman with an axe, killing her.

