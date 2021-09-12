Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) Rape and murder of minor girls had taken place in Maharashtra in the past few days and the police must probe them as soon as possible, arrest the culprits and charge sheets must be filed within 60 days, state Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The DGP also said that police must monitor railway stations, colleges etc to keep a check on eve-teasing.

Meanwhile, a team from the National Commission for Women met Pandey in connection with the Sakinaka rape case during the day.

A 34-year-old woman was raped and inflicted with severe injuries on her private parts and body with an iron rod in a stationary tempo in Sakinaka in the early hours of Friday, leading to her death in a nearby hospital on Saturday.

