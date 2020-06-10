India News | Ravi Shankar Prasad Slams Rahul for Raising Questions on Standoff with China on Twitter

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for raising questions on India-China border standoff on Twitter.

"Rahul Gandhi should know that on international matters, like China, questions should not be asked on Twitter. He is the same man who asked for evidence after Balakot airstrikes and 2016 Uri attack," said Prasad.

Gandhi has been mentioning the standoff with China in Eastern Ladakh in his tweets and attacking the government. A day after he asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh if Chinese troops have occupied Indian territory in Ladakh, he said on Wednesday that the "Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh".

The BJP leader also targeted Gandhi over his slamming the strategy of the government to tackle the coronavirus threat.

"Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are playing Congress versus BJP during the pandemic. They are questioning us on lockdown implementation. Why Congress-ruled states such as Punjab were the first to implement lockdown and have also extended it further. So should we believe that Congress leaders are not listening to Rahul Gandhi," Prasad asked.

Prasad said the BJP-led government has implemented its initiatives with speed. "Under the UPA government between 2009 to 2014, 85 lakh toilets were constructed every year while under Modi government every year 2.17 crore toilets have been constructed," he said. (ANI)

