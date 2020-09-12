Nashik, Sep 12 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Nashik district reached 52,329 after a record single-day spike of 1,569 cases on Saturday, an official said.

On Friday, the district had witnessed what was then a record spike with 1,551 cases.

Since September 8, the district has been seeing a daily jump of 1400-odd cases, he said.

The infection claimed 15 lives on Saturday, taking the toll to 1,050, the official added.

A total of 40,864 people have been discharged so far, including 1,066 on Saturday.

