Jammu, Jul 15 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Tuesday deferred the recruitment process for naib tehsildar posts in the Revenue Department, citing an order issued by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) the previous day.

A two-member CAT bench has stayed the operation of the relevant provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Revenue (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Rules of 2009, insofar as they mandate graduation with knowledge of Urdu as the minimum qualification for the post of naib tehsildar.

The CAT further directed the JKSSB to accept applications for the post of naib tehsildar from candidates who possess a graduation with knowledge of any of the five official languages enumerated in the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Act, 2020, which includes Hindi, Kashmiri, English, Dogri and Urdu.

"It is hereby informed that in view of the interim direction passed by the Central Administrative Tribunal Jammu... the process of inviting applications for the post of Naib Tehsildar (issued on June 9) is hereby deferred till further intimation/orders," the JKSSB said in a notice.

The earlier order mandating Urdu as a compulsory language for the naib tehsildar recruitment examination sparked outrage in the Jammu region over the past one month with the BJP leading the protests and rallies, seeking revocation of the "discriminatory order".

