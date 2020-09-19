Kannur (Kerala) [India], September 19 (ANI): A two-day red alert was issued for Kannur district as heavy rains affected several parts of Kerala.

Kannur District Collector on Saturday said, "A red alert has been declared in Kannur for today and tomorrow. Traffic movement to hilly areas between 7 pm and 7 am has been restricted due to the risk of landslides."

Also Read | Maharashtra: Man Jumps to Death From Hospital Building in Palghar.

Those in the affected area should be prepared to move to safer places, the collector added.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate thunderstorms with lightning in several states across the country.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Provides Assistance of Rs 10 Lakh to IIT Researcher Suffering From Blood Cancer.

"Moderate thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Marathawada, North Interior Karnataka, Telangana, Rayalaseema, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during next 12 hours," IMD tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)