Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 7 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with students was insightful and motivating, inspiring them to approach examinations with confidence, clarity, and a stress-free mindset.

He said this after watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha with students from Bardowali School today.

Also Read | Bank Holiday Today, February 7, 2026? Know If Banks Are Open or Closed This Saturday.

Saha said that PM Modi's interaction with students was insightful and motivating, inspiring them to approach examinations with confidence, clarity, and a stress-free mindset.

"His vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, and the emphasis on the active participation of youth, AI, skill development, and Swadeshi, continues to inspire us all. We are implementing many initiatives in the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised to provide better quality education. We have implemented the Saharsh programme for Class 1 to 8 students. PM Modi said that children must dream and work to fulfil those dreams. We must add AI, which can help us, but we should not depend entirely on AI. PM Modi has also urged students to level up their confidence," said Saha.

Also Read | How to Check If Silver Is Real or Fake at Home.

Saha said that PM Modi has also shared tips on building confidence and important messages for teachers.

"PM Modi has also explained the role of students and children in making Viksit Bharat 2047. He has given tips on what people should do. If children clean the surroundings, it will make an impact, and then no one will litter society. Like Mann Ki Baat, which is held on the last Sunday of every month, PM Modi also holds Pariksha Pe Charcha every year, which is very helpful for students, teachers, and parents. We must give priority to life skills to develop professional and other skills. PM Modi has also stressed time management and urged teachers to inform students about what will be taught the next day," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)