Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 4 (ANI): The Red Shield Gunners inaugurated 'Ex Samanvay Shakti - Military Civil Fusion Exercise' at Agartala, bringing together multiple stakeholders, including civil administration, police, paramilitary forces, national disaster response force, academia and other government agencies.

The 10-day capsule, scheduled from September 2 to 11, is designed to strengthen synergy and cooperation between the Armed Forces and civil stakeholders. The exercise aims to enhance preparedness and coordination in various domains, including internal security, disaster management, infrastructure development, environmental preservation, and technological innovation.

Also Read | Sensex, Nifty Stock Market End Marginally Up As Profit Booking, IT Stocks Erase Early Gains.

This initiative reflects the commitment of the Armed Forces towards the 'Whole of Nation Approach' in addressing present and emerging security challenges. By fostering closer collaboration and mutual understanding, the exercise will significantly contribute to building resilience and ensuring national security while promoting sustainable development.

The inauguration witnessed enthusiastic participation and reaffirmed the importance of integrated efforts between the military and civil organisations to address the complex challenges of the 21st century.

Also Read | 'AJEY: The Untold Story of a Yogi' Trailer Out: Film Showcases Spiritual Journey Inspired by Shantanu Gupta's Bestseller 'The Monk Who Became Chief Minister', Set To Release on Sept 19.

On Saturday, a special programme was organised in Tripura with the primary focus of creating awareness of cybercrime among members of the media fraternity.

Officials highlighted that if the media become well-informed about the growing menace of cybercrime, they can play a vital role in spreading awareness among the general public, thereby acting as strong allies in combating such crimes.

The speakers pointed out that cybercrime is on the rise across the country and remains a borderless threat, where perpetrators can target victims from within India or abroad. "The only effective safeguard against such crimes is awareness. With proper knowledge, people can protect themselves both financially and emotionally from falling victim to cybercriminals," they stated.

In Tripura, cases of cybercrime had been on the rise until 2024. However, due to sustained awareness drives and preventive measures, the trend has started to decline, something officials described as a "matter of satisfaction".

The authorities outlined several initiatives undertaken in the state to curb the menace, including the establishment of a dedicated Cyber Police Station, specialised training for officers, and frequent awareness programmes for the public. The event was part of that ongoing effort to strengthen cyber safety. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)