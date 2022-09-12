Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh) [India] September 12 (ANI): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that tourism in the Chambal region will boost after the relocation of Cheetahs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

CM Chouhan mentioned that state tourism will be benefitted after the reintroduction of Cheetahs.

Also Read | Mumbai: Taxi, Auto Unions To Go on Indefinite Strike From September 15 After Govt Fails To Meet Fare Hike Demand.

"We are also running a skill centre to train the local residents who have been displaced and settled elsewhere so that they can work as a guide and get employment in the tourism activities," he said.

"This will probably become the world's most prominent place in the field of wildlife tourism so I once again thank Bhupendra Yadav Ji and his team," he added.

Also Read | Sensex Revisits 60,000-Mark in Early Trade.

Jinesh Jain owner of Jungle Resort Near KUNO informed ANI that after the news of the government's plan to reintroduce Cheetahs to the region was disseminated, the activities of tourism have already geared up as some enthusiastic people have already started to make reservations in advance.

"Earlier there is no such tourist rush but these days not only people started arriving here but also booking begins for the next 6 months so we are expecting huge tourist rush in future and tourism industry has bright future," Jinesh Jain told ANI.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the "Reintroduction of the Cheetah" project at the Kuno National Park in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh on September 17.

PM Modi will also release cheetahs being brought from Africa into the state's forests. The big cat species will be reintroduced in India after 70 years since being declared extinct in 1952.

Moreover, the National Museum of Natural History is a subordinate office of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change with its headquarters in New Delhi and its regional centers at Mysore, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, and Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan.

Under the ambitious project of the Indian government - Project Cheetah - the reintroduction of wild species particularly cheetah is being undertaken as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) guidelines.

Project Cheetah is an ambitious project undertaken by the government which aims to re-establish the species in its historical range in the country. India has a long history of wildlife conservation. One of the most successful wildlife conservation ventures 'Project Tiger' which was initiated way back in 1972, has not only contributed to the conservation of tigers but also to the entire ecosystem. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)