Mumbai, September 12: From September 15, cab drivers in Mumbai will go on indefinite strike in order to demand a fare hike. In a meeting that was held on Sunday, the taxi unions took a decision to go on an indefinite strike from Thursday, September 15. As per reports, a few autorickshaw unions are also likely to join the taximen strike.

The taxi union and auto drivers have been demanding a fare hike which was not supported by the government. Calling for a strike starting September 15, the taximen and auto drivers have also urged the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) to soon take action on their demand for a fare hike. Mumbai Shocker: Self-Styled Godman Arrested for Raping Minor Several Times Since 2019.

Speaking to the Times of India, A L Quadros from Mumbai Taximen’s union said, "We were assured two weeks back that the hikes will be announced, but this got postponed due to reasons best known to the authorities. Our drivers are losing Rs 200 earnings daily due to huge expenses and running costs. We are now determined to go on strike in Mumbai region from September 15."

Earlier, the Mumbai Autorickshawmen’s union, which is the largest auto union in the city had demanded a subsidy on CNG. However, they were not keen on fare hikes. But now, the auto union has also demanded a hike in fare prices. On September 13, a delegation of the autorickshaw unions will meet the government in order to petition their demands about fare hikes and subsidies on CNG. If their demands are not met, the auto union has also threatened to go off the city roads from September 15.

