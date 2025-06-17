New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday met Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and discussed key issues related to the development of the national capital.

Gupta said the discussion with the Shah was cordial, constructive and highly meaningful. The meeting focused on key issues related to the development and public welfare of Delhi, said an official statement.

"Today, I paid a courtesy visit to Union Home & Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji and had the opportunity to receive his guidance. His vision and leadership in the fields of public service, organization, and good governance are a source of inspiration for all public representatives.

"The discussion on public welfare issues concerning Delhi was thought-provoking, insightful, and warm. I sincerely thank him for his precious time and affection," she said in a post on X in Hindi.

The chief minister informed the Union home minister that Delhi is reaping the benefits of a "double engine government" and that her administration has fulfilled the promises made in the first 100 days within the stipulated time frame, thanks in part to the support of the central government, it added.

Gupta said her government is working with the vision of a 'Viksit Delhi' (developed Delhi) and the Centre's cooperation is both instrumental and inspirational in this mission, it said.

She also congratulated the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on completing 11 years in office and remarked that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has strengthened its global reputation and achieved unprecedented progress in internal security, cooperative movements and the upliftment of the poor, the statement added.

