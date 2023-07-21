New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Reliance Jio on Friday reported over 12 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 4,863 crore in the June 2023 quarter, the company said in a filing.

Reliance Jio had posted a net profit of Rs 4,335 crore in the same period a year ago.

The total income of Reliance Jio during the reported quarter rose to Rs 24,127 crore from Rs 21,995 crore a year ago.

The revenue from operations increased by 9.9 per cent to Rs 24,042 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 21,873 crore in the June 2022 quarter.

