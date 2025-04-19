Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banarjee led West Bengal government of transforming Malda relief camp into a detention camp by preventing the residents from communicating with the media, representatives of voluntary organizations, or anyone outside.

In a post on X, Adhikari said, "Then what did this shameless and unscrupulous state government do? It turned the relief camps into detention camps. It prevented the refugees from communicating with the media, representatives of voluntary organizations or anyone outside. It fed the homeless Hindus unpalatable food of rice filled with pebbles and vegetables with insects," Adhikari said in the post.

He also alleged that fundamentalists with "covert cooperation" of Chief Minister Mamata Banarjee led West Bengal government are attempting to "ethnically eliminate" Hindus from Murshidabad district under the pretext of opposing the Waqf Amendment Act.

"Fundamentalists, with the covert cooperation of the government and administration, are attempting to ethnically eliminate Hindus from Murshidabad district under the pretext of opposing the Waqf Amendment Act," Adhikari said.

Adhikari also accused West Bengal Police officers of harassing volunteers aiding residents of Malda relief camp by filing false cases to deter assistance.

"The police officer in charge of the area is transporting food items, etc. provided by voluntary organizations, into the godown and supplying cheap goods to the camp. They are even harassing volunteers who have come forward for humanitarian aid by filing false cases against them so that no one extends a helping hand. I have attached a copy of one such notice," Adhikari said.

"These Hindu refugees have fled their homes in fear of torture and death. Such cruel treatment of them is not only inhumane but also against democratic values. This oppressive action by the state government and the police must be stopped immediately. The refugees must be ensured humanitarian assistance, the right to free communication and healthy food," Adhikari added in the post.

On April 11, violence broke out in the Muslim-dominated Murshidabad district during a protest over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, resulting in the deaths of two people, injuries to several others, and widespread property damage. The protests swept Malda, Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas, and Hooghly districts, leading to arson, stone-pelting, and road blockades.

Following the unrest, several families have been displaced, with many migrating to Jharkhand's Pakur district, while others have taken refuge in relief camps set up in Malda. (ANI)

