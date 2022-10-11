New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Former AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam was questioned for three hours on Tuesday over a complaint against him for attending a religious conversion where Hindu deities were allegedly denounced, officials said.

A day after resigning from the Delhi Cabinet due to the controversy over the event, he was quizzed by police at his residence on Monday. Later, he was issued a formal notice to appear before officials on Tuesday.

Police said Gautam joined the inquiry at around 2:30 pm at the Paharganj Police Station.

"There was a complaint against Rajendra Pal Gautam. So, he was called for questioning as part of the inquiry into the matter. He was asked questions relating to the complaint," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said.

After the inquiry was completed, he left the police station around 5:30 pm, she added.

According to police, Gautam was questioned about the sequence of events that transpired on the day of the event, his intentions behind the alleged speech which led to the controversy and documents related to the event, including the invite, which was sought from him.

"We will also question other organisers of the event soon," a senior officer said.

No FIR has been registered against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader yet, the police said.

The former Delhi Minister said "I was questioned today. They (police) were saying that they will issue a notice for an inquiry again for tomorrow.....Citing Supreme Court order, I told them that unless they give it to me in writing under which section they want to question me, only then I will join the inquiry."

"Let me see what notice they are issuing me tomorrow. I will take legal action against them if I am called for the sake of inquiry without even registration of any case... I am a lawyer and I will go by the law. I am a law-abiding citizen. I am a follower of Baba Saheb Ambedkar...I will fight against injustice...This fight is to save the Constitution also," Gautam told PTI

Talking to reporters at the police station, Gautam said he gave a written statement to the SHO and it will be examined by the DCP concerned.

"Right now, I am at Paharganj police station. Today, the birth anniversary of Maharshi Valmiki ji is being celebrated at my residence. As soon as the police give permission, I will leave for my house," he said.

Earlier in the day, Gautam had confirmed that he had received a notice from the police and said he would cooperate.

Besides Gautam, three others - Mahender Bhaskar, Manoj Kumar, and CS Bhandari - were also questioned in connection with the event on Monday.

According to the notice, on October 5, Gautam attended the programme at the Ambedkar Bhawan where "certain words were uttered publicly, which has infuriated the public at large".

"Written complaints have been received in this regard... During the enquiry, the presence of your good self is very much essential to decide the further course of action as per law," the notice read.

"Accordingly, you are hereby requested/directed to appear in person with all documents at police station Pahar Ganj without fail, otherwise it will be presumed that you have nothing to say or explain anything on your part and the matter would be decided as per law," it added.

The BJP has used the issue to attack AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal during the election campaigning in Gujarat and accused him of being "anti-Hindu".

In a letter shared on Twitter on Sunday, Gautam said he attended the event in his personal capacity and it had nothing to do with his party or the ministry. He also lashed out at the BJP for targeting Kejriwal and the AAP, alleging the saffron party was doing "dirty politics" on the issue.

Gautam, who was the minister for social welfare, SC and ST, registrar of co-operative societies and gurdwara elections, said he is resigning as minister as he does not want his leader or the AAP to be in trouble because of him.

