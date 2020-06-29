Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 29 (ANI): Religious places in rural areas of Rajasthan where a limited number of devotees visit will be allowed to open from July 1, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Sunday.

The rules of social distancing and preventive measures from COVID-19 would have to be followed compulsorily at religious places.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also issued directions to remove the condition of 14-day home quarantine for people returning to Rajasthan from other parts of the country. He gave this direction in a review meeting for the COVID-19 situation in the country, the CMO said.

He said that bigger religious places will not be opened right now as people's lives are important for the government.

Only those religious places where less than 50 persons visit will be opened, Gehlot further said. (ANI)

