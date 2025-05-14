Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad on Wednesday demanded the dismissal of Madhya Pradesh BJP Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah from the government over his remarks on Colonel Sofia, calling them an insult to the armed forces and the country's military history.

Speaking to reporters, Prasad said, "The way Colonel Sofia mentioned the war is a very derogatory and low-mentality statement about her. This is not only an insult to Colonel Sofia but also to the brave soldiers of our country and the glorious history of the world."

He added, "The Bharatiya Janata Party minister has a low mentality and low thinking. I demand that such a minister be dismissed from the government immediately. We demand from the Bharatiya Janata Party that such a leader should be expelled from the party. This is a very serious allegation."

This comes after Kunwar Vijay Shah stirred a row with his objectionable remark on Colonel Sofia Qureshi, who briefed the media during Operation Sindoor.

Speaking at an event, Shah had said, "Those who widowed our daughters [in Pahalgam, we sent a sister of their own to teach them a lesson."

The state minister later apologised, expressing regret over his remark, "I am not a God; I'm too human, and I apologise ten times."

The minister further said, "I am a patriotic man, and people of every community worked for the nation. If something slipped out in anger and someone felt bad, I would like to say that I am not a god but a human being. I apologise ten times for it."

He also urged not to take his speech in a different context.

"Our Prime Minister has given a reply to those who erase the sindoor of our sisters (victims of the Pahalgam terror attack) in their language. What had happened to our sisters has been avenged in their own language. Don't take my speech in a different context. Those who are taking it in a different context, I want to tell them that it is not in that context. They are our sisters, and they have taken revenge with great strength along with the Armed forces," the minister told ANI.

MP Prasad also reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent statement that "we will enter the house and kill, there is no place in Pakistan where terrorists can hide."

Responding to this, Prasad said, "Nothing happens with such statements. Today, the country is expecting to completely wipe out terrorism, and the people of the country have fully supported it. All political leaders and parties have supported it."

He said that Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav had extended full support to the government. "Our leader, Akhilesh Yadav ji, has openly announced his support, stating that whatever steps the government takes, the Samajwadi Party is with it. We are fully behind its efforts for national unity and integrity."

"The entire country is watching with hopeful eyes, expecting the Prime Minister to take steps to wipe out terrorism,' adding 'The country is waiting for this.' The Prime Minister of our country is capable, and the entire nation is looking towards him for a decision."

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai slammed Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah over his objectionable remark on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Calling Kunwar Vijay Shah's remark an insult to women, the army and the people of the country, Ajay Rai requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against the MP Cabinet Minister. (ANI)

