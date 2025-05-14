Mumbai, May 14: The highly awaited Bodoland Lottery Result of Wednesday, May 14, 2025, will be out shortly. Conducted under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), this government-authorised lottery remains a popular daily draw among players in Assam. The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result), along with the list of winners and their ticket numbers, are declared thrice a day at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. One can access the Bodoland Lottery Result, including the winners' list of Wednesday's lucky draw on the official website bodolotteries.com.

With increasing excitement at each draw, the Bodoland Lottery provides players with several opportunities to win large amounts of money every day. Apart from Bodoland, other hit state lotteries like Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi are also not losing popularity. The official website provides a pop-up-free, smooth user experience through which participants can easily check ticket numbers and determine whether fortune smiles upon them today. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 14, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format is released every day at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Participants can visit the official website, bodolotteries.com, to access the complete winner’s list and ticket numbers. The PDF files are simple to navigate, making it easy for players to find out if they’ve won — without having to deal with ad-heavy websites. Click here to download the latest Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF for May 14, 2025, and check your luck. Shillong Teer Results Today, May 14 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Currently, at least 13 Indian states legally allow and regulate lottery games, including Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Nagaland. These government-run lotteries host multiple draws each day and week, giving people several chances to participate. From regional favourites like Assam’s Bodoland Lottery to well-known draws in Sikkim and Mizoram, lotteries continue to be a widely followed form of entertainment and hope across the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).