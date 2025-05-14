New Delhi, May 14: Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Wednesday, with President Droupadi Murmu administering the oath of office at ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Notably, Justice Gavai is the first Buddhist to hold this esteemed position. The event was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and several other Union Cabinet ministers.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and former President of India Ram Nath Kavind also remain present in the oath ceremony Justice Gavai succeeds former CJI Sanjiv Khanna, who retired a day earlier, paving the way for his successor. His tenure as Chief Justice of India is expected to last for approximately six months. Justice BR Gavai To Take Oath As 52nd Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan Today, Will Become 2nd CJI From Dalit Community After Justice KG Balakrishnan.

#WATCH | Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu administers oath of office to Justice BR Gavai as the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

The swearing-in ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished legal and political personalities, including sitting Supreme Court and High Court judges, retired Chief Justices, and former Supreme Court judges. Several leading legal experts, government officials, and political figures also attended the event. Justice Gavai is the second Chief Justice of India from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, following Justice K. G. Balakrishnan, who served between 2007 and 2010. ‘Overwhelmed, Successor Justice BR Gavai Will Uphold Supreme Court Values’: CJI Sanjiv Khanna Demits Office.

The Government of India has recently issued an official notification confirming Justice Gavai's appointment as CJI. Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal shared the announcement on the social media platform X, highlighting that the appointment was made under the authority granted by the Constitution of India. Justice Gavai, who was previously serving as a Supreme Court judge, will officially assume his new responsibilities on May 14, 2025.

On April 20, 2025, then-Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna formally recommended Justice Gavai as his successor, forwarding the proposal to the Ministry of Law as part of the appointment process. Justice Gavai's tenure as Chief Justice will conclude with his retirement in November 2025. Born on November 24, 1960, in Amravati, he enrolled at the Bar on March 16, 1985, and initially worked under the late Raja S. Bhonsale, former Advocate General and Judge of the High Court, until 1987.

He later practiced independently at the Bombay High Court from 1987 to 1990, before focusing his legal career at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court. His expertise spans Constitutional and Administrative Law. Over the years, he has served as Standing Counsel for several municipal corporations and institutions, including the Municipal Corporations of Nagpur and Amravati and Amravati University. Additionally, he has regularly represented autonomous bodies and corporations such as SICOM and DCVL.

In August 1992, he was appointed as Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, a role he held until July 1993. He was later designated as Government Pleader and Public Prosecutor for the Nagpur Bench in January 2000. Justice Gavai was elevated as an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court on November 14, 2003, before securing a permanent position on November 12, 2005. Throughout his tenure, he presided over a diverse range of cases at Mumbai's principal seat as well as benches in Nagpur, Aurangabad, and Panaji.

On May 24, 2019, he was appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India. His judicial career is set to conclude with his retirement on November 23, 2025.

