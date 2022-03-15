New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Soon after the Delhi High Court dismissed a petition seeking a high-level inquiry against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging that he has links with Khalistani separatists, the AAP supremo said the court decision is a reply to those who called him "terrorist".

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court termed as "completely frivolous" and dismissed the petition filed by Congress leader Jagdish Sharma seeking an investigation into the allegations that AAP and its Convenor Kejriwal have links with banned organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) and other Khalistani forces and have received funds from them to contest the elections in Punjab.

Reacting to the court order, Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi, "First the public gave reply (in elections) to those who called me a terrorist, and today the court has given them the reply," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The AAP has made a clean sweep in Punjab after winning 92 of the 117 assembly seats.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla also asked the counsel for the petitioner not to file such frivolous petitions.

"In your petition, you say that the authorities are cognisant of the letter of erstwhile Chief Minister of Punjab to the Union Home Minister. Where is the question of we directing for any inquiry? Please don't file such frivolous petitions. It is completely frivolous. Is there any reason to think that authorities will not take action or are not taking action?" the bench said while dismissing the petition.

The petition referred to a letter written by former Punjab chief minister Charanjeet Singh Channi levelling the same allegations and the statement of former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas on the same lines.

The petition also sought temporary suspension of AAP's recognition and also bar the party from contesting any elections till the inquiry is completed.

