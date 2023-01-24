New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Ahead of Republic Day 2023, Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory in order to facilitate the smooth passage of the parade, and advised people to notify nearest police officials on finding any suspicious thing or people.

"Republic Day will be celebrated on 26th January 2023. The parade will start at 10.30 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed to Red Fort ground. There will be a related function at India gate at 9.30 am. There would be elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions in place for smooth conduct of the Parade along the route," Delhi Traffic Police stated.

As per the advisory, No traffic will be allowed on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on January 25, till the parade is over. No cross traffic on the Kartavya Path from 10 pm on January 25 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the parade is over.

The C Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9.15 am on January 26 till the parade crosses Tilak Marg. From 10.30 am on January 26, traffic on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both roads and cross traffic will only be allowed depending on the parade movement, the advisory added.

Delhi Traffic Police also gave a list of suggested routes for the public to avoid traffic.

The City bus services will be curtailed at park Street/Udyan Marg, R/A Kamla Marg, Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Aram Bagh road (Pahar Ganj), Delhi Sachivalaya (IG Stadium), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, Tis Hazari Court.

Delhi Traffic Police further advised the public to convey the nearest police official in case any suspicious person or object is seen.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms will be prohibited in the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi. The general public and motorists are advised to follow traffic rules and road discipline.

"People are requested to plan their journey in advance and keep sufficient time in hand to avoid inconvenience," the advisory stated. (ANI)

