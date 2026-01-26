New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Nagaland's tableau highlighted the Hornbill Festival as a vibrant celebration of cultural heritage, tourism, and community-driven self-reliance, reflecting the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in India's Northeast.

At the centre of the tableau stands the majestic Great Indian Hornbill, presented with refined symbolism to represent cultural guardianship, ecological balance, and the aspirations of the people of Nagaland. The hornbill signifies how responsible celebration of culture and nature can become a lasting source of dignity, livelihood, and pride.

Through rich colours, traditional tribal motifs, and dynamic cultural expressions, the tableau portrays the evolution of the Hornbill Festival into a successful model of self-reliant tourism. Artisans, weavers, farmers, performers, youth entrepreneurs, and local communities are depicted as active stakeholders in an ecosystem where crafts, textiles, music, cuisine, hospitality, and creative enterprises generate sustainable economic opportunities.

The narrative also underscores youth empowerment, revival of traditional skills, and eco-cultural sustainability, demonstrating how heritage-based tourism strengthens identity while fostering inclusive growth.

Nagaland's tableau conveys a message of unity, resilience, and collective progress, affirming that when culture becomes a source of livelihood, self-reliance naturally follows. Through the Hornbill Festival, the state showcases how tradition, tourism, and community participation together can build confident, sustainable, and empowered societies in line with the essence of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Republic Day marks a defining milestone in India's national journey. It marks the day the Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950, formally establishing the country as a 'Sovereign Democratic Republic'.

While independence on August 15, 1947, ended colonial rule, it was the adoption of the Constitution that completed India's transition to self-governance based on law, institutional accountability, and the will of the Indians. (ANI)

