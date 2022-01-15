New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The celebrations of Republic Day will now begin from January 23 every year instead of January 23 in order to include the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, said sources in the government.

This is in line with Narendra Modi government's focus on celebrating/commemorating important aspects of our history and culture, the sources added.

Earlier, the government had started the celebration of the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose as Parakram Divas.

Other important days that have become a yearly affair are Partition Horrors Remembrance Day (August 14), National Unity Day (October 31), Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas (November 15), Constitution Day (November 26), Veer Baal Diwas (December 26). (ANI)

